Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

USDOL OKs CNMI’s 2021 PWS

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 11 days ago

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved the CNMI’s 2021 Prevailing Wage Study report for the CW-1 visa program, according to a news statement from the Office of the Governor yesterday. The new wages apply to CW-1 determinations beginning July 1, 2021. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres thanked U.S. Secretary of...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnmi#Pws#Dol#U S Department Of Labor#Email Address#Usdol#Cnmi Pws#Cfr#Pws Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Manibusan believes Infrastructure and Recovery Program is legally structured

Attorney General Edward Manibusan believes that the Torres-Palacios administration has the legal authority to create the Infrastructure and Recovery Program, a new program that will handle nearly a billion dollars’ worth of projects in the CNMI. “We think that the [Infrastructure and Recovery] Program was structured legally,” Manibusan said in...
ElectionsSaipan Tribune

Torres will seek a second term

Citing his desire to move the Commonwealth forward in recovery and prosperity, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres confirmed yesterday he will be seeking a second term in the November 2022 CNMI gubernatorial election. Torres told Saipan Tribune last night that there’s no official word yet at this point as to who...
Health ServicesSaipan Tribune

Medical Referral Program still belongs to CHCC—AG

The Medical Referral Service Office still belongs to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and was transferred to the Office of the Governor without legal authority, according to Attorney General Edward Manibusan. In a legal opinion he addressed to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres dated June 21, a copy of which was obtained...
U.S. PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Bradley to Legislature: Consider creating exemption to NMI Bar rule

In order for the CNMI to get off-island lawyers to commit to staying longer on the islands, the Legislature has to consider creating an exemption—for those who want to stay and work for the government—to the rule that requires them to take the NMI Bar exam after serving the government for four years.
Saipan Tribune

Testimony opposing Igisomar’s DPL appointment

To Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz, chairman, Executive Appointment and Governmental Investigation Committee:. On behalf of the Matua Council for Chamorro Advancement, we submit our testimony today in opposition to the appointment of Mr. Sixto K. Igisomar as the next secretary for the Department of Public Lands. The following are reasons...
Labor IssuesSaipan Tribune

IPI working on repatriating its Chinese workers

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC told the U.S District Court for the NMI that it is currently in the process of repatriating its Chinese workers. According to the 26th status report filed by IPI counsel Michael Dotts, IPI has been working with the Chinese Embassy to repatriate their Chinese workers.
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

CNMI closes in on 70%

As of yesterday afternoon, the CNMI is just 275 individuals away from 70% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The next goal? 80%. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has set that 80% target so that the CNMI can claim herd immunity and begin to loosen COVID-19 safety restrictions. After reaching that goal, it is projected that this will allow those in the CNMI who are unable to receive their vaccines— such as infants and those with compromised immune systems— to remain safe from the virus.
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Lawcheddar.com

States Pass Laws that Ban Discrimination Against Unvaccinated People

The COVID-19 virus itself has been difficult to get hold of, but misinformation surrounding the vaccines have added another layer of difficulty to fighting against it. Those misinformation include conspiracy theories that claim the vaccines alter people's DNA or that the vaccines contain microchips that the government uses to spy on individuals. These mis and disinformation mainly floated around online and social media, but as also been parroted time and time again by right-wing media outlets. However, there has been a shift in tone lately among some of the most high-profile conservative figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy. Conservative leaders in Washington also came out this week urging Americans to get vaccinated. This includes not only the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations all along, but also the second ranking House GOP leader Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise received a Pfizer shot on Sunday, relinquishing his reluctance to vaccination. Even with these recent efforts to make a pivot, the dominant narrative of the conservatives stays the same -- vaccination is a choice and should not be mandated. In lieu of this narrative, so many of the Republican-led states have passed legislations that ban discrimination against those who are unvaccinated. While the laws vary in terms of who would be shielded from mandatory vaccinations and under what circumstances, nearly every bill prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment or taking adverse actions based on vaccination status. Under some legislations, violations may be subject to steep fines and even criminal liability and imprisonment. Lowell Pearson, a managing partner at Husch Blackwell, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more on the anti-discrimination legislations that the firm has been tracking.
Income TaxPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Another 2.2 million stimulus checks on the way: Did you qualify?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it has disbursed over 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans across the country. The latest round of stimulus checks, which covers the last six weeks, brings the total number of payments distributed under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million, which equals a value of over $400 billion.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Plans for Tinian and Rota house numbering in the works

The three mayors of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota and the heads of the Department of Commerce and Office of Planning and Development are joining forces and exchanging ideas about plans to implement house numbering projects on both Tinian and Rota. Henry Hofschneider, who is the special assistant to the Saipan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy