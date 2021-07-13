The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier feud ain’t going away anytime soon

If you hoped Conor McGregor’s broken leg and subsequent TKO loss to Dustin Poirier would shut him up, you’ve already been proven wrong. If you missed the fight, it was a legitimately great one, even though it only lasted a single round. Really. McGregor controlled the early action with an onslaught of different attacks. Even when the fight went to the ground, he went for a guillotine on Poirier, who scrambled out and proceeded to ground-and-pound the former undisputed champion with punches and stiff elbows. Even with Poirier mounted on him, McGregor fought back, and the two returned to fight on their feet. McGregor had backed up from Poirier after receiving a combination seconds earlier, his leg now broken. Poirier pounced on him until McGregor was saved by the bell, as the proud Irishman was keeled over, covering his face.