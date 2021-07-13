Cancel
Twitter will let you change who can reply to a tweet after you post it

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is rolling out the ability to let you change who can reply to a tweet after you have posted it, the company announced Tuesday. You could already limit who replied to your tweets thanks to a feature rolled out widely in August, but you had to set that preference while writing the tweet — with this update, you can change who can reply at a later time, which could be a helpful way to reduce harassment. The feature will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web.

