Pennsylvania State

Pa. Department of Health provides update on coronavirus: 547 new cases, over 11.3 million vaccinations given

FOX 43
FOX 43
 17 days ago

Editor's note: The above video is from July 4.

Looking for information on the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily press releases updating the public on the state of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth.

Those press releases include updates of case numbers and totals.

You can read the latest press release from the Department of Health below:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10 through Monday, July 12, there were 547 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,320.

There are 267 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 – July 8 stood at 1.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Between of 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Sunday, July 11, there were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,750 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 11, 61.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 22nd among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.


Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,332,589 total vaccine doses as of Monday, July 12.
  • 5,560,626 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,805 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,818,287 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,102 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,571 cases among employees, for a total of 87,673 at 1,600 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,367 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,071 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

  • All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.
  • A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.
  • All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage .
  • Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.
  • The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.
  • Frequently asked questions can be found here .

