The Washington Outdoors Report heads north to Alaska this week to report on the great adventure my daughter Faith and I enjoyed at Sportsman’s Cove Lodge on Prince of Wales Island. The journey started at SeaTac airport, where a two-hour flight brought us to Ketchikan. After lunch in town, we boarded a de Havilland Otter floatplane and enjoyed a 20-minute flight over the Inside Passage to the lodge. The facility is located in a remote cove and features comfortable accommodations, a large dining room, a small pub, laundry facilities, and the docks where the fishing boats are docked and where the fish are processed, vacuum packed, and frozen for your journey home.