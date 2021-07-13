Cancel
Barack And Michelle Obama To Develop 'Blackout' TV Event For Netflix

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angie Thomas, the creative mind behind The Hate U Give, is reportedly involved in the project.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

