Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck identified

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbuC2_0avpKR0200

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from July 10

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup truck Friday night.

Des Moines Police said the crash occurred near 17th Street and Ingersoll Avenue around 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, now identified as Javier Casio Yescas of Des Moines, was driving "at a high rate of speed" according to witness reports and preliminary evidence.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

RELATED: Iowa DOT reminding drivers to slow down, move over for workers as anniversary of 2 deaths approaches

RELATED: 'It's a tragedy': Family pastor reacts to death on Adventureland ride

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy