Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck identified

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup truck Friday night.

Des Moines Police said the crash occurred near 17th Street and Ingersoll Avenue around 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, now identified as Javier Casio Yescas of Des Moines, was driving "at a high rate of speed" according to witness reports and preliminary evidence.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

