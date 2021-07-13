Paranormal Experiences in the Works at the Borden House
Smithsonian Magazine reports that Lance Zaal, the owner of Ghost Adventures, which operates ghost tour experiences across the United States, has purchased the house where the Borden murders occurred. The Fall River, Massachusetts house where, in 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were murdered with a hatchet, putting daughter/step-daughter Lizzie Borden in the public eye as the main suspect, has been operating as a themed bed-and-breakfast. Now, Zaal has plans to introduce new paranormal experiences to the house that has become an attraction, including a ghost hunt, themed dinners, and axe throwing. The site might also host weddings.bookriot.com
