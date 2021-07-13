Cancel
Official: Roma Signs Rui Patricio

While Roma GM Tiago Pinto has done an admirable job keeping the club's transfer ambitions under wraps, there was no secrecy when it came to the Giallorossi's quest to replace Pau Lopez in goal. The Spanish keeper did an admirable job in 2021, but once Paulo Fonseca was replaced by José Mourinho, his future in the capital was far from assured. And while Roma was linked to several other net-minders, it didn't take long for the rumor cycle to coalesce around Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patricio.

