Fallen Laurens County deputy remembered with custom chair

A Central Georgia police station honored one of its fallen officers Monday morning.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the organization Saving a Hero's Place to honor fallen Deputy Kyle Dinkheller with a customized chair.

Dinkheller was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in January 1998.

On Monday, his family and former colleagues all gathered to remember him.

Saving a Hero's Place executive director, Tommy Capell, and Dinkheller's mother, Kamy Ahlgreen, said the dedication meant a lot to them.

"Basically to keep his memory alive, to keep his legacy alive. Officers across the nation know who he is. It's a very unfortunate incident. But it's an incident that's shown across the country," said Capell.

"I'm grateful," Ahlgreen said. "Just blessed and grateful that people after this many years are still having him in their hearts."

The man who killed Dinkheller, Andrew Howard Brannen, was sentenced to the death penalty and died by lethal injection in 2015.

