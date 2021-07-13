Anthony Bourdain’s Inner Circle Tries to Understand His Suicide in Roadrunner

“There’s no happy ending,” chef-journalist-storyteller-educator Anthony Bourdain says while walking along a Massachusetts beach in the beginning of Roadrunner, a documentary based on his life. Directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Ugly Delicious), the doc—named after the classic Modern Lovers song—traces the late Bourdain’s humble beginnings as a chef at New York City’s Les Halles to his rise to fame after publishing his best-selling non-fiction debut, Kitchen Confidential, at 43 years old. In one of the movie’s voiceovers, Bourdain proclaims his “adventures are over” after the book release, but little did he know they were just beginning: he’d soon be spending 250 days a year on the road filming A Cooks Tour, No Reservations, The Layover, and the Emmy-winning Parts Unknown—his most indelible legacy.