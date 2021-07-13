Cancel
Anthony Bourdain’s Inner Circle Tries to Understand His Suicide in Roadrunner

By Julie Mille r
Vanity Fair
 11 days ago

When Anthony Bourdain was reported dead by suicide in June 2018, Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville was shocked and confused—common sentiments among those who had come to love the charismatic chef turned cultural explorer. “Like the public, it just didn’t compute for me,” says Neville, who sifted through 20,000 hours of...

www.vanityfair.com

TV & Videosmatadornetwork.com

‘Roadrunner’ brings Anthony Bourdain back to life, with heartbreaking results

The opening scenes of Morgan Neville’s new documentary about Anthony Bourdain’s legacy, Roadrunner, feels like a haunting. Bourdain’s voice floats onto the screen, narrating his story from the afterlife. It’s an emotionally jarring moment that will hit Bourdain’s longtime fans like a wrecking ball — just one moment among many in Roadrunner that will resurface the grief and heartache brought on by Bourdain’s passing in 2018.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How The Director Of Roadrunner Thinks Anthony Bourdain And Mister Rogers Were Similar

Fans of the late Anthony Bourdain — the chef, acclaimed author, lauded television host, and all-around culinary hero to many — are waiting with bated breath for the July 16 release of "Roadrunner," the Morgan Neville-directed documentary about Bourdain's life and career. Friends, family, and admirers of the late chef and author will hopefully find solace in the feature, which remembers a life cut short at the age of 61, when Bourdain died by suicide in a hotel in France.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Three years after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, a documentary tries to make sense of it all

Bad boy chef-turned-raconteur Anthony Bourdain sits at a two-top with one of his heroes, Iggy Pop, the proto-punk rocker who once overdosed onstage in Los Angeles and rolled in broken glass until his face bled during a New York show. Pop's message all those years ago was not lost on a young Bourdain: Life is tedious and often painful, and you have to do whatever you can to escape it. Drugs. Violence. Self-destruction.
MoviesVanity Fair

Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie Will Tell His Own Life Story

The notion of an author writing an autobiographical book is nothing unusual, but it’s extremely rare for moviemakers to tell their own life stories on film. That’s what Steven Spielberg is apparently planning to do with his own next project. The film doesn’t have a title yet, but a casting...
TV & VideosSeattle Times

‘Roadrunner’ review: Does learning more about Anthony Bourdain’s life and death help? This documentary tries

Ironically, there’s not a lot of food in “Roadrunner.” At the documentary’s beginning — in footage shot before chef Anthony Bourdain of New York’s Les Halles became the best-selling author of “Kitchen Confidential” and a globe-traveling superstar TV personality — the fish is missing. Bourdain paces the sidewalk, wearing one gold hoop earring and faded jeans with his pristine chef’s jacket, bad-boy stylish for 1999. He’s on time; his staff is on time; the food delivery is late. “Where is my [expletive] fish?” he wonders in voice-over. Then, a half-joke: “It’s why all chefs are drunks — it’s because we don’t understand why the world doesn’t work like our kitchens.”
Moviescntraveler.com

‘Roadrunner’ Director Morgan Neville on Anthony Bourdain’s Lasting Legacy

“There’s no happy ending,” chef-journalist-storyteller-educator Anthony Bourdain says while walking along a Massachusetts beach in the beginning of Roadrunner, a documentary based on his life. Directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Ugly Delicious), the doc—named after the classic Modern Lovers song—traces the late Bourdain’s humble beginnings as a chef at New York City’s Les Halles to his rise to fame after publishing his best-selling non-fiction debut, Kitchen Confidential, at 43 years old. In one of the movie’s voiceovers, Bourdain proclaims his “adventures are over” after the book release, but little did he know they were just beginning: he’d soon be spending 250 days a year on the road filming A Cooks Tour, No Reservations, The Layover, and the Emmy-winning Parts Unknown—his most indelible legacy.
TV ShowsEW.com

Roadrunner director used audio deepfake to recreate Anthony Bourdain's voice in documentary

Morgan Neville, the director of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, has revealed that he used A.I. software to recreate the late chef and travel guru's voice for parts of the new documentary. The disclosure quickly sparked a debate on social media over the ethics of simulating Bourdain's voice, particularly in a documentary context. (Bourdain died by suicide in 2018, at age 61.)
TV & Videosthebrag.com

Anthony Bourdain deepfake voice in ‘Roadrunner’ doco divides fans despite wife’s approval

Morgan Neville, director of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain has revealed that he used A.I. software to recreate the late chef’s voice in the documentary. In an interview with The New Yorker, Neville was asked about how he was able to obtain recordings of Bourdain’s voice, specifically a recording where Bourdain is heard reading his own e-mail in one segment of the documentary.
Celebritiesmadison

'Roadrunner' captures the restless, tragic spirit of Anthony Bourdain

There’s a moment in the documentary “Roadrunner” that encapsulates the life Anthony Bourdain lived. The chef-turned-author-turned-traveler-turned-icon stands ankle-deep in a Borneo river, running red with the blood of an animal he has just slaughtered. Then filmmaker Morgan Neville cuts immediately to Bourdain in a tuxedo, standing on a bright red...
MoviesDecider

Anthony Bourdain’s “Ghoulish” Deepfaked Voice in ‘Roadrunner’ Receives Backlash: “Wildly Unethical”

How To Watch 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain'. Even though the documentary stands at a whopping 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain has received major criticism for one controversial aspect of the film. Morgan Neville‘s new doc follows the life of Anthony Bourdain, the late host of hit shows like No Reservations and Parts Unknown who died by suicide in 2018. While creating the movie, Neville used AI technology to recreate Bourdain’s voice and bring words he said — though never aloud — to life. And fans are not happy.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

What to stream: With 'Roadrunner' hitting theaters, watch the best of Anthony Bourdain

In theaters this Friday, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” the latest documentary by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”), chronicles the life and death of the beloved chef, author, host, raconteur and traveler. Using interviews with Bourdain’s family, friends, collaborators and the longtime crew on his three television series, as well as footage from those series, Neville attempts to paint a nuanced portrait of a complicated man.
TV & VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

Anthony Bourdain’s Widow Denies She Authorized Controversial AI Voiceover in ‘Roadrunner’

Anthony Bourdain’s widow Ottavia Bourdain denied she authorized the use of AI technology in the documentary Roadrunner to replicate the late chef’s voice. In a statement to Variety following the controversy regarding the voiceover, director Morgan Neville said: “There were a few sentences that Tony wrote that he never spoke aloud. With the blessing of his estate and literary agent we used AI technology. It was a modern storytelling technique that I used in a few places where I thought it was important to make Tony’s words come alive.” However, in a tweet Thursday, Ottavia Bourdain questioned Neville’s “blessing” claims, “I certainly...
MoviesEsquire

‘Roadrunner’ Recreates Anthony Bourdain’s Iconic Narration With Artificial Intelligence. Is That Okay?

A gutting new documentary about Anthony Bourdain has arrived. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, from filmmaker Morgan Neville, hits theaters today, Friday, July 16. (It will make its way over to HBO Max at a later date.) While most who've seen it seem to agree that the piece, much like the subject matter, is enthralling, questions regarding the ethics of the production have also been raised.
TV & VideosPosted by
indyweeknc

Roadrunner’s Heart of Darkness: Anthony Bourdain Biodoc Unflinchingly Reveals Parts Unknown

You know that saying about how the brightest stars burn out fastest?. They also burn hottest, and when detonated like a nuclear bomb, leave black holes in their wake. Such was the shocking suicide of American chef, icon, and globe-trotting adventurer Anthony Bourdain, who while on location in France filming his popular television show in 2018, died alone in an apartment. His death devastated not just the reality TV demigod's devoted fan base, but the world.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Nicolas Cage Is Ready to Be Taken Seriously Again

The Oscar winner tells Vanity Fair what led him to the unlikely role of a truffle hunter in Pig: “I was interested in a return too—almost like reminding myself, and many of the folks in the critical universe, that [quieter performances] are another one of my paintbrushes.”. When Nicolas Cage...
MoviesVanity Fair

Wes Anderson Stumbles With His Alienating New Movie, The French Dispatch

This year’s Cannes has been filled with directorial self reflection: the memoir rumination of The Souvenir Part II, Mia Hansen-Løve’s meta mulling of her own craft in Bergman Island, Nadav Lapid’s similar filmmaker roman a clef in Ahed’s Knee. And then there’s Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which isn’t about the filmmaker himself, but is intensely devoted to his personal fixations in a way that precludes outside engagement.

