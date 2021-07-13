Cancel
Technology

Grubhub Launched A Program To Guarantee The Lowest Prices & On-Time Delivery

Elite Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new feature on Grubhub that aims to make your food delivery experience the best yet. Grubhub Guarantee dropped on Monday, July 12, and when you know how to use Grubhub Guarantee for the lowest prices and on-time delivery, it’ll come in clutch when there’s a hiccup in your delivery. If you have an approved claim, Grubhub will make up for it in the form of a reward toward future orders. to make sure you’re not missing out, here’s everything you need to know abut the program.

www.elitedaily.com

