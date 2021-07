CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, a program started by the bank in 2011 to celebrate the importance of effective nonprofit board leaders in our community. Between now and Sept. 24, the bank is seeking nominations for passionate board directors who are responsible for advancing their organization’s mission and impact. Four winning awardees will be named, and $20,000 in total grants will be made to their respective organizations.