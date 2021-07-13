IMS ExpertServices

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation is celebrating its 45th anniversary on August 9th, 2021. Founded in 1976 by Don Graham and Vince Chavez, Arizona Escrow & Financial Corp has remained locally owned and operated and is one of the largest independent escrow companies in Arizona. Monica May-Dunn is the Vice-President and CFO of the company and runs the day-to-day operations. Monica has been with the company for over 31 years, providing valuable experience and consistency to the organization. Throughout the company’s history, they have stayed true to their founding principles of providing people-centered services in a professional environment. AE&F has been fortunate to have had so many amazing clients over the last four decades and enjoys long-standing relationships with Business and Real Estate Brokers, Law Firms, Lenders, Buyers, Sellers, State Agencies, Municipalities, Major Corporations and Tribes. Arizona Escrow’s longevity and success can be attributed to the company’s ability to quickly pivot in changing market conditions and provide clients with the exact services needed for any particular transaction. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation is a boutique escrow agency specializing in the buying and selling of businesses, most commonly known as “Personal Property Escrows”. This is a highly specialized and niche business that requires attention to detail, business acumen, and a thorough understanding of the regulations and laws surrounding personal property transactions. Arizona Escrow focuses on Business Sales Combination Sales, Stock Sales, SBA Loans/Refinances, Wraps, Commercial Refinances and Franchise deals. Arizona Escrow would like to thank all our customers that have made Arizona Escrow an amazing success over the years and look forward to servicing the state of Arizona and beyond for the next 45 years! In that light, Arizona Escrow & Financial intends to celebrate this milestone with a “Customer Appreciation” event in the very near future.