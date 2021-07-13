Cancel
Congress & Courts

Who owns the lands where Catholic churches are built?

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 11 days ago

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) underscored the need for the CNMI government to work perhaps with the Office of the Attorney General to go back in time and see whether the government still has rights to the lands where Catholic churches in the CNMI are erected. At the Senate...

www.saipantribune.com

