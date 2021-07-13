Who owns the lands where Catholic churches are built?

Catholic leaders: "We will not stop asking for truth and justice for the 2019 attacks" Colombo (Agenzia Fides) - "You whom I have taken from the ends of the earth and summoned from its far-off places, You whom I have called my servant, whom I have chosen and will not cast off": is the theme of the special Day of the indigenous clergy inspired by the Biblical passage of Isaiah (Is 41,9) which, organized by the National Directorate of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in Sri Lanka, will be celebrated tomorrow July 25 and intends to raise awareness on vocations to priesthood and on the formation of young people on their path to priesthood. "You are my servant, chosen", reads the poster drawn up by the Sri Lankan PMS and spread throughout the dioceses of the country. The faithful, despite the hard times marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, will attend (in a limited number) churches, gathering in prayer for indigenous vocations.