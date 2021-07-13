Cancel
Trial begins for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner is set to stand trial on federal charges related to an alleged embezzlement scheme.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Jim Beck, which is expected to last about two weeks. Beck was indicted in May 2019.

Prosecutors said he defrauded his former employer of more than $2 million.

The charges stem from his time as general manager of the Georgia Underwriting Association before he was elected insurance commissioner.

Beck has maintained his innocence. His lawyers have said he disputes that he intended to defraud GUA or cause it any harm.

