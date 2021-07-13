Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Whatever Happened to Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
MIX 108
MIX 108
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next month will mark 14 years since Superbad premiered in theaters, becoming an instant pop culture phenomenon and elevating Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse into bonafide movie stars. (OK, Cera already had four seasons of Arrested Development under his belt, but still.) Thinking about the 2007 comedy classic...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Mintz Plasse
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Michael Cera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainman#Wwh#Ep Social Security Party#Instagram#Fenway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Jason Zimbler?

Reading up what there is to be found on Jason Zimbler doesn’t take too long since, no offense, his role on Clarissa Explains It All as the bratty brother, Ferguson, is how he’s been remembered by a lot of people over the years. But as he grew up he did take on another career path as a theater director and as a software designer. It’s a far cry from acting to be certain, but it’s kind of funny where time and opportunity take people over the years, especially when it comes to the type of interests that set people on their individual paths. Zimbler sounds very much like an individual whose heart is generally in the right place most times and wants to help people be the best they can be, and it does sound as though he’s been doing fairly well since his time in front of the camera came to an end. He also started a support group for child actors called Been There, Done That, which is kind of amusing since he didn’t spend nearly as much time in front of the camera as many kids, and it does sound as though he managed to get out with his sanity and reputation intact. But again, his heart’s in the right place, and helping people is important, as a lot of child actors have found difficulty adjusting during or after their career.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Jason Hervey From ‘The Wonder Years’?

Fans know Jason Hervey as the tough-loving, hard-hitting, big brother in 1988’s The Wonder Years. Wayne is the middle child of the Arnold family and Hervey played the part perfectly. In fact, in an interview, Hervey revealed that he was once hit in the face by a fan because the fan had an annoying older brother, just like Wayne.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Whatever Happened To Tiffany Thornton?

To fans, Tiffany Thornton is best known for being a Disney star. According to her IMDb profile, she's appeared in several different shows and movies, but her most notable role as Tawni Hart in "Sonny With a Chance," where she starred opposite Demi Lovato. The two had great on-screen chemistry, and their friendship also continued outside of the limelight. Thornton has not been in anything since 2015, per IMDb, and indeed, she has been keeping a low profile since then.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Michael Fishman From ‘Roseanne’?

Michael Fishman stole hearts as the young D.J. Conner on the hit sitcom, Roseanne. The then six-year-old actor nailed the role when he told Roseanne Barr the joke, “Why did the turtle cross the road? It was the chicken’s day off.” The joke impressed Barr so much that she fought to have Fishman on her show and the rest is comedic history.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Richard Masur?

Richard Masur is well into his 70s now but like many others in show business he’s still doing his thing and he’s still remembered by a lot of people when the mention of him comes up since the guy has been in a large number of movies and has popped up over the years now and then in a lot of different ways. He’s usually been one of those guys that can play a very creepy or kind of gentle and almost simple kind of characters that aren’t dumb by any means but also can’t be said to be the strongest of men. In a lot of ways, Richard has usually played a role that affords him the chance to appear authoritative or has shown him to be kind of a pushover, someone that’s easy to manipulate and otherwise control. But considering that he makes people believe in his character it’s a mark of his ability to act that has been one of the greatest parts of his career for so long. It does feel as though he’s one of those that have dropped off the map every now and then since despite being around quite often he has kind of faded into the background over the years and made it clear that he’s not the big deal any longer. In fact, one could say that back in his prime he still wasn’t the big deal a lot of the time, but was there when he was needed and has been completely reliable, which makes him better than the big deal sometimes, as it makes him dependable.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MusicMarie Claire

Whatever Happened to Archewell Audio?

Nine months ago, in October of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared as guests on the Teenager Therapy podcast in honor of World Mental Health Day, marking their first appearance in the podcast space. By the end of the year, the couple had announced the launch of their own audio-first production company, Archewell Audio, inking a multiyear, multimillion dollar deal with Spotify to much fanfare.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sean Penn Won’t Work Unless Everyone on His New Show Is Vaccinated

Sean Penn has made a historic demand from the set of his upcoming limited series with Julia Roberts: Either the entire production gets vaccinated, or he walks away from the project. The two-time Oscar winner’s decree comes just weeks before he’s set to wrap on the Starz Watergate series Gaslit, Deadline reports. It also arrives as the delta variant of COVID-19 spikes in Los Angeles County.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
MoviesComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Twilight Being on Netflix, Gushes Over Edward Cullen

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What Happened to Little Joe’s Wife, Alice Harper?

“Bonanza” is a show with quite a fan base. Those fans received a surprise when “Little Joe” Cartwright ends up getting married. Here’s how it all goes down. According to a 2015 article from the Visalia Times Delta, writer Rich Heldenfels says “Little Joe,” played by Michael Landon, married Alice Harper, played by guest star Bonnie Bedalia. This was at the beginning of the 14th season of “Bonanza.”
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy