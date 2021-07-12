Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in crash on Garners Ferry on Saturday

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck outside of Columbia on Saturday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Garners Ferry (U.S. 378) and Lower Richland Boulevard.

Lee said a 2016 Chevrolet truck was heading west on Garners Ferry when it attempted to make a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard in front of a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle died of injuries sustained in the crash and the passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment. That person's injuries were not released.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver of the motorcycle as Anthony H. Burks, 42, of Cayce.

Trooper Lee said that the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the riders were wearing helmets. He added that the incident is still under investigation and didn't say whether charges are pending in the case.