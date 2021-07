Valve just revealed its mobile device named the Steam Deck alongside tech spec details and its release date. The Steam Deck is clearly intended to be a rival to the Nintendo Switch and boasts an AMD custom APU (accelerated processing unit) capable of up to 3.5GHz of processing power across its four cores. The layout of the device is unibody in design with no detachable controllers and the screen is a seven-inch LCD touch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 @ 1280 x 800p. The Nintendo Switch OLED version preorders start today so the timing of the Steam Deck announcement and its release are not coincidental. What’s more, the Steam Deck is set to start shipping in December 2021 where it will compete against the Switch OLED this Holiday Season. Competition is always good but what’s actually under the hood?