Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July coming soon, organizers requiring volunteers at next meeting

By Kevin The Editor
Posted by 
Polk Today
Polk Today
 12 days ago

Not much time is left for those who want to take part in the annual Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July event before school starts to get involved.

Organizers will be needing help for a Packing Party and to hand out supplies and more during the forthcoming July 31 event for youth, and a meeting to get the last items crossed off the list is being held in the coming days that all must attend.

The July 24 meeting Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex (Northwest Park) starting at 9 a.m. is required for volunteers who want to take part in the annual event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lumvl_0avpHx0x00

Organizers request anyone with questions or who want to help contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.

Free school supplies, clothing and food are all available during this drive-thru only event for the annual Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July scheduled for July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center at 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown.

Additionally, free haircuts are planned for this year as well for all participating youth.

The event provides these items for children from Pre-K to 12th grade only. Sack lunches will also be provided to participants on the day of the event.

Social distancing will be observed during the event, and participating volunteers will be required to wear a mask.

Clothing will be available in the Bert Wood cabin.

The annual event is a combined effort of the Youth Summerfest/Church Olympics committee and Stockings of Love Ministry, who have partnered together in recent years to ensure youth get items they need before the start of the school year.



Comments / 0

Polk Today

Polk Today

30
Followers
97
Post
622
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas In July#Summerfest#Charity#A Packing Party#Athletic Complex#Athletic Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Bridgewater, VADaily News-Record

Christmas In July Events Fundraise For Local Organizations

BRIDGEWATER — The spirit of giving can often be heard within the sounds of coins dropping in red metal kettles and bells ringing in crisp winter air, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. On a nearly 90-degree day, a charitable holiday festivity came five months early as the Salvation...
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Celebrate Christmas in July with ELM

The community is welcome to visit the ELM — Every Life Matters at 1351 Logan Ave. in Tyrone this Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon for a special Christmas in July event and open house. Executive director Carol Steffen said, “We’ve been at this location for four years...
Indiana, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Operation Christmas Child Seeking Volunteers

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region. Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its community and student relations teams in Clearfield, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.
Charitiesdiscoverestevan.com

Registration Opens For Salvation Army Backpack Program

Back to school season may be far from the minds of kids enjoying their summer vacation, but the time will come to send them back and the Salvation Army in Estevan is helping their parents get a head start on their planning, even if they are in a lower income bracket.
Politics983thecoast.com

Christmas In July This Weekend In Coloma

The city of Coloma will be celebrating Christmas in July this coming Saturday. Mayor Marsha Hammond tells WSJM News with the Glad Peach Festival canceled for the summer, the city wanted to give people other reasons to come downtown. So, it’s Christmas in Coloma from 1 to 5 p.m. at Baker Park on Saturday.
Societyvintonjacksoncourier.com

Christmas in July at Lake Alma

Friends of Lake Alma, a non-profit volunteer group that helps plan events and raise money for Lake Alma State Park, hosted its first ever Christmas in July event on Saturday at the lake. The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a fishing derby for children that awarded prizes to...
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Shelter, theater, equine therapy

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the...
Bucks County, PAsoleburytwp.org

Volunteers Sought for Youth Aid Panel

The Solebury Township Police Department is searching for volunteers to staff our Youth Aid Panel. The Bucks County Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets one time per month—on the second Wednesday or Thursday—to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
Peachtree City, GApeachtree-city.org

Crafting at the Library: Christmas in July

Tune in to the Peachtree City Library's Facebook Page on Tuesday,Â July 13th to watch an instructional video on how to create your own Christmas ornament using old Christmas cards. Library Assistant Susan C. will show you all the ins and outs of this super easy craft. Supplies are limited.Â https://facebook.com/peachtreecitylibrary/
Advocacydelawarepublic.org

Summer EBT benefits coming to eligible famlies this month

Delaware’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will provide one-time benefits for eligible families for food assistance this summer. The one-time benefits are through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and they cover the summer when children on break don’t receive meals at school. Funds go to children who received P-EBT...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Rude Man Shames Homeless Man in Town’s Park - Story of the Day

An entitled man hated that a homeless man lived around his favorite park in town and wanted him gone. But after a chance encounter, he discovered the truth about this stranger, and it changed everything. Paul Douglas worked at the municipal construction company, which oversaw parks and recreation areas around...
CharitiesThrive Global

Tips for Organizing a Volunteer Day

Recruiting board members or volunteers can be a challenging but important part of your volunteer responsibilities. And, as we all know, great board members/volunteers are important to the lifeblood and success of any non-profit organization. If you’re up for the challenge but not sure where to start, here are a few tips on successful recruitment.
Cranberry Township, PAcranberryeagle.com

Christmas in July comes to Cranberry water park

CRANBERRY TWP — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. Sure, it's for the exact opposite of the reasons cited in “Let it Snow” — humidity and high temperatures as opposed to flakes and frigidity — but that won't stop Cranberry Township from hosting a Christmas in July celebration on July 30 at the Cranberry Township Community Waterpark.
Butler, PAButler Eagle

Christmas comes early in Butler

Christmas came to Butler, five months ahead of schedule. Butler Downtown's Christmas in July event was at Diamond Park and Worsley's lot beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Festivities included food vendors, face painting, a dunk tank, caricature drawings, horse-drawn carriage rides and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus. This...
Bastrop, LAmyarklamiss.com

Christmas in July comes to Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gogetit Ministry has announced that they will be presenting Christmas in July on Saturday July 17 from 10a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the New Morning Star Genesis Center at 412 Oliver St in Bastrop. The purpose of Christmas in July is...
Waxahachie, TXtribuneledgernews.com

'Christmas in July' downtown on Saturday

Jul. 23—The mercury may finally begin inching toward 100 degrees this weekend, but a group of downtown Waxahachie retailers will be flipping the calendar forward with a festive midsummer promotion. Members of the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association will be decking the halls in celebration of "Christmas in July" on Saturday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy