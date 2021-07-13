Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July coming soon, organizers requiring volunteers at next meeting

Not much time is left for those who want to take part in the annual Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July event before school starts to get involved.

Organizers will be needing help for a Packing Party and to hand out supplies and more during the forthcoming July 31 event for youth, and a meeting to get the last items crossed off the list is being held in the coming days that all must attend.

The July 24 meeting Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex (Northwest Park) starting at 9 a.m. is required for volunteers who want to take part in the annual event.

Organizers request anyone with questions or who want to help contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.

Free school supplies, clothing and food are all available during this drive-thru only event for the annual Youth Summerfest/Christmas in July scheduled for July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center at 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown.

Additionally, free haircuts are planned for this year as well for all participating youth.

The event provides these items for children from Pre-K to 12th grade only. Sack lunches will also be provided to participants on the day of the event.

Social distancing will be observed during the event, and participating volunteers will be required to wear a mask.

Clothing will be available in the Bert Wood cabin.

The annual event is a combined effort of the Youth Summerfest/Church Olympics committee and Stockings of Love Ministry, who have partnered together in recent years to ensure youth get items they need before the start of the school year.





