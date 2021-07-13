KeyWe Out On Nintendo Switch This August
Sold Out and Stonewheat & Sons have confirmed a release date for their “chaotic postal puzzler” KeyWe on Nintendo Switch in August. Starring Jeff and Debra, two postal-working kiwi birds, KeyWe challenges you to type telegrams, ship packaged and send urgent messages. With no hands to help them, that means that you must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam the levers, bells and buttons that you need to use making for a frantic mailroom.www.nintendo-insider.com
