KeyWe Out On Nintendo Switch This August

If you’re looking for something similar but different to the old-school Pokémon games, perhaps Nexomon might be of interest. Publisher PQube and VEWO Interactive have announced the original entry will be “coming soon” to all consoles including the Nintendo Switch. No date has been confirmed just yet. “The original Nexomon is coming to Console! Get ready to explore a world where you can catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique Nexomon. Embark on an epic journey and build your ultimate team to take on powerful Tamers and fearsome Nexomon.” If the name sounds familiar, the sequel Nexomon: Extinction was released on the Nintendo Switch last August. We described it as a cheap alternative to Pokemon, but one that’s arguably worth a look. Would you be up for some more Nexomon action on the Switch? Tell us down in the comments.