Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

KeyWe Out On Nintendo Switch This August

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSold Out and Stonewheat & Sons have confirmed a release date for their “chaotic postal puzzler” KeyWe on Nintendo Switch in August. Starring Jeff and Debra, two postal-working kiwi birds, KeyWe challenges you to type telegrams, ship packaged and send urgent messages. With no hands to help them, that means that you must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam the levers, bells and buttons that you need to use making for a frantic mailroom.

www.nintendo-insider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Davis
Person
Katie Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Eshop#Stonewheat Sons#Telepost#Belby University#Jeff Debra#Keywe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

WayForward Brings RWBY: Arrowfell To Nintendo Switch In 2022

The new Arc System Works' published RWBY game (originally announced last September) has been officially revealed as RWBY: Arrowfell. This side-scrolling 2D adventure will be developed by the Shantae, River City Girls and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp developer WayForward in conjunction with Rooster Teeth. It's been confirmed for the...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Dragon Star Varnir Locks In Switch Release Date

Idea Factory International and Compile Heart have announced that Dragon Star Varnir is coming to Nintendo Switch. The “epic dragon JRPG” comes to the portable home console with “all the original Japanese art,” and includes the additional weapons, armour and level caps that were released as paid downloadable content on other platforms for free in-game.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Digital Sketchbook Colors Live Out On Nintendo Switch In September

Nighthawk Interactive and Collecting Smiles have confirmed a release date for Colors Live on Nintendo Switch, a digital sketchbook that has been based on “modern painting techniques originally developed for professional drawing tablets.”. This sequel to Colors! 3D on Nintendo 3DS is headed to retail where it will be bundled...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

The Amazing American Circus Receives Second Delay Into September

Klabater and Juggler Games have announced that The Amazing American Circus‘ release date has received a second delay on Nintendo Switch. “In May, we conducted very extensive tests of our project. We took advantage of the possibility of closed tests, during which we invited selected representatives of the media and influencers who, together with over 300 backers from Kickstarter, tested The Amazing American Circus’ gameplay,” explains Klabater joint-CEO Michał Gembicki.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Pokémon Unite Locks In July 21st Release Date On Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Company International and TiMi Studio Group have confirmed a release date for their free-to-start strategic team battle game Pokémon UNITE on Nintendo Switch. Those that log in before 31st August 2021 will receive Zeraora’s Unite license. “This Electric-type Mythical Pokémon is fast as lightning, catching opponents and dealing massive damage in the blink of an eye,” The Pokémon Company International explains. “Zeraora’s Unite Move sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a zone of plasma around its strike zone.”
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Fall

GameMill have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a platform fighter featuring characters from various Nickelodeon series, and developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs (with Maximum Games in charge of distribution in some European countries). It will be released this Fall in Europe and North America.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

The Original Nexomon Game Is Coming Soon To Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for something similar but different to the old-school Pokémon games, perhaps Nexomon might be of interest. Publisher PQube and VEWO Interactive have announced the original entry will be “coming soon” to all consoles including the Nintendo Switch. No date has been confirmed just yet. “The original Nexomon is coming to Console! Get ready to explore a world where you can catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique Nexomon. Embark on an epic journey and build your ultimate team to take on powerful Tamers and fearsome Nexomon.” If the name sounds familiar, the sequel Nexomon: Extinction was released on the Nintendo Switch last August. We described it as a cheap alternative to Pokemon, but one that’s arguably worth a look. Would you be up for some more Nexomon action on the Switch? Tell us down in the comments.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

People Made Fun Of It, But Nintendo Switch OLED Edition Pre-Orders Still Sold Out

At the moment I’m sitting here clicking refresh on Nintendo Switch landing pages on both Target and Amazon, but at this point I don’t have my hopes up. I already missed my chance to grab a new OLED model from Walmart, GameStop and Best Buy, all of which sold out within seconds, though I saw some people having luck with Best Buy’s method of releasing stock every few minutes. At this point, pending restocks, it looks like I may have missed this one. My PS5 luck couldn’t hold.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Mushihimesama (Nintendo Switch)

Mushihimesama (Nintendo Switch) When I was in high school, I remember coming across a Youtube video of an expert Touhou player surviving what seemed like an impossible boss. I was surprised by how they were able to precisely navigate their character through a screen that was nearly full of bullets. I was enchanted by the possibility playing a game that looked so difficult yet so simple. This started my love for bullet hell games (or shoot-em-ups aka “shmups”). Fast forward to 2021, I am relieved that classic shmups are becoming available on current-gen consoles, especially portable consoles such as the Switch.
Video GamesSiliconera

Nintendo Has No Plans to Release New Model After OLED Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a statement clarifying that the company has no plans to release a new Nintendo Switch model after the newly announced OLED version. Additionally, Nintendo has denied reports that the OLED model would have a higher profit margin than the original version of the console. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. Nintendo...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Officially Responds to Controversial New Nintendo Switch OLED Report

When the Nintendo Switch OLED launches later this year, the system will retail for $349, which is $50 more than the current model of the console. A recent report from Bloomberg claimed that, despite this increase in price, the OLED version costs just $10 more for Nintendo to manufacture. Today, Nintendo addressed that reporting with a new Tweet, debunking Bloomberg's figure. According to the company, Nintendo's profit margin compared to the previous Nintendo Switch model will not be increasing. The company apparently felt the need to clarify this fact for its customers, as well as its investors.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

2K Summer Sale Discounts 14 Nintendo Switch Games

The 2K Summer Sale has now started on the Nintendo eShop, seeing 16 Nintendo Switch games receive temporary discounts. This selection of digital games will be on sale in North America until 11.59pm PT on Sunday 25th July 2021 and includes recent releases and popular games such as BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Multiplayer Nintendo Switch Games: Couch Co-Op And Online Multiplayer

Nintendo has long encouraged getting the whole family involved with gaming, and that's no different with the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're playing in docked mode on TV, on the go in tabletop mode, or even in handheld mode with other Switch owners, there are plenty of wonderful competitive and co-op multiplayer games to play on Nintendo Switch. And since many Switch games support single Joy-Con play, you don't normally need to buy an extra controller to start playing local multiplayer right out of the box. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games. Our list of 20 titles includes both competitive and co-op Switch games, many of which are suitable for gamers of all ages. Keep in mind that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer.
FIFANintendo Life

Soapbox: Nintendo Switch Online's Library Is A Snapshot Of '90s Gaming Shelves

Another trio of classic games have just been announced for Nintendo’s subscriber-only Virtual Console replacement, this time Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. They all have one very special thing in common: They’re all games nobody asked for, and nobody wanted. Nintendo could have released anything at all — like… let’s...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 22nd July (Europe)

Cris Tales! Arcade Archives VENDETTA! Cotton Reboot!. The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy