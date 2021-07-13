Park Rapids Blizzard qualifies for state tournament

The Park Rapids Blizzard 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team claimed runner-up honors in the District 5 playoffs to qualify for state. Park Rapids, the No. 2 seed in the district tournament after going 10-4 during the regular season, received a bye before defeating New York Mills 8-1 at Park Rapids and Perham 10-3 at Perham to advance to the finals. In the championship game at Sebeka, Perham prevailed 3-2 as both teams advanced to state. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, Staples-Motley and Sebeka also competed in the district tournament.