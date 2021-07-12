Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter County, SC

Sumter seniors inch toward normalcy with phased reopening of Senior Services center

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0aaV_0avpHeUO00

At Sumter Senior Services Monday, a room of seniors joined for activities in one of their first opportunities to return since the coronavirus pandemic began.

They danced and clapped as music played inside.

Despite being distanced and masked for safety, this was a level of closeness that brought a smile to Rosa Ford, a member, for roughly the last ten years.

RELATED: Sumter community donates hundreds of gifts to seniors in 'Adopt a Grandparent' event

"To come together and be able to look at somebody else other than yourself in the mirror and laugh and talk to other people, that mean a whole lot, you know," Ford said.

The center, which offers food, transportation and activities to Sumter County seniors, has been closed for in-person services.

Older and at greater risk of coronavirus, Ford, like many other seniors, spent much of the pandemic alone.

"When it closed down it just make you close down within," Ford said.

RELATED: Vaccine offers hope for Sumter seniors home for months due to COVID-19

With more people vaccinated against the virus, Executive Director Gail Wilson said they began a slow, phased reopening.

“We want them to stay active, we want them to get out, but we also want to make sure that they’re safe in doing so," Wilson said. "It’s something where they don’t have to worry about being home because we still have some afraid to get out. They can come and be comfortable in their surroundings.”

The return is a step toward normalcy Ford said she's grateful for.

“...and I will be one happy soul when they open up for good," Ford said.

Sumter Senior Services is accepting new members, according to Wilson. It's a free service, but there is an application process and a waitlist. To learn more, visit their website .

Comments / 0

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Sumter Senior Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy