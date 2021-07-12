Orangeburg's historic theatre burglarized

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players are trying to replace several items after authorities say someone stole several items from the Bluebird Theatre.

"The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's team came in and told us about $5,080 is what our loss is," said Randy Etters, Bluebird Theatre's building manager. "For a nonprofit, that's pretty catastrophic."

The building manager for the historic Orangeburg theatre says there is no damage to the building or evidence of forced entry. However, he believes someone came in from the back entrance.

"We always enter and exit out the backdoor that goes into the parking lot in Amelia Street," explained Etters. "I came in to do some work on the air conditioner Sunday afternoon, and I notice the door was not fully shut."

Etters says that's when he discovered things they use were not there anymore, like: a projector for backdrops, an iPad for concessions, $300, and a laptop the controls all of the lights and sounds.

He says the break-in is frustrating because the theatre just started productions again in May after being closed due to the pandemic, which halted all revenue. The money earned from the recent shows was set to cover the cost of renovations and the air conditioning unit.

"We were trying to stack money away to get that fix, but now, we are going to have to use some of that money for the equipment," expressed Etters. "We have to replace the equipment because the things that were taken are critical to do the production.

In three weeks, the Junior Part-Time Players are putting on Mary Poppins. Etters says they are scrambling to buy new equipment so it won't hinder production.

"The kids have an opportunity to put on a full-scale Broadway production," said Etters. "The equipment that was stolen is going to make that a very difficult thing to do." You have to have a laptop with particular software and also a controller that will control the lights. The laptop controlled all the lighting and cues because you have to build the different scenes in the laptop."

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players are asking for the public's help. There is a Vera Bradley raffle created for donations. So far, there are $1,810 in donations.

If you have information about the break-in, you are asked to call crime stoppers by calling 1-888-Crime-SC.

