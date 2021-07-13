Davison schools reopening Aug. 16 with mask mandate only for buses

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 measures will be much less noticeable for Davison Community Schools when they reopen for a new academic year in just over a month. Administrators are planning to begin the year Aug. 16 without a face mask mandate in schools, but the district will follow federal regulations and require masks on buses. All Davison schools will return will fully in-person classes without many other COVID-19 measures in the new school year.