Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, MS

ECCC Presents HSE Diplomas

winwebnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-seven students received their High School Equivalency (formerly GED) diplomas during graduation ceremonies July 8 at East Central Community College in Decatur. Graduates included (first row, from left) Hannah Eubanks of Standing Pine, Deborah Pearson of Decatur, Ashley McLaurin of Philadelphia, Robin Langston of Carthage, Sarah Moss of Ackerman, Jessica Rushing and Sierra Bryan, both of Louisville, and Alaina Robinson and Heather Creason, both of Forest; (second row, from left) Gabreanna Fernandez of Raleigh, Bailey Bilodeau of Conehatta, Chelsea Posey of Forest, Tatiana Roberson of Louisville, Brittany Graham of Conehatta, Kyron Artis of Union, Phoebe Fulton of Philadelphia, Destiny Creason of Forest, and Christina Lillis of Philadelphia; (third row, from left) Codi Ray of Philadelphia, Johnathon Fults of Tracy City, Tenn., Damian Bell of Philadelphia, Xavier Dubose and Nikolas Artis, both of Union, Brooklyn Barnes, Krisler Barnes and Wendy Ferreras, all of Forest, John Knochenmuss of Little Rock, and Shirley Thornton of Madden; and (back row, from left) Jade Walker of Decatur, Graci Copeland of Conehatta, Kee’Wan Burnside of Philadelphia, Tristan Gregory of Union, Arizona Edmonds of Ackerman, Lauren Shaw of Decatur, Stormy Copeland of Philadelphia, Conesha Ealy of Forest, and Emily Thornton of Madden. Not pictured are Marissa Ferguson of Forest, Richard Kilgore of Louisville, and Teresa Talbert of Conehatta. Carla Causey, assistant director of adult education for assessment and program support with the Mississippi Community College Board, was the guest speaker at the event held in Huff Auditorium. For more information on ECCC’s High School Equivalency program, contact Alfreda Thompson, director of adult basic education and high school equivalency, at 601-635-6387 or arthompson@eccc.edu. (EC Photo)

www.winwebnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madden, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Louisville, MS
City
Raleigh, MS
City
Ackerman, MS
City
Union, MS
City
Decatur, MS
City
Carthage, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hse#Adult Education#Eccc#Ged#Standing Pine#Forest#Ec Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy