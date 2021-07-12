Man driving U-Haul charged in fatal Orangeburg hit and run

One person is dead and another transported to the hospital after a hit and run in Orangeburg County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2021 U-Haul truck was traveling eastbound on Big Buck Boulevard in the westbound lane when it struck a 2014 Honda Accord head on.

The Honda's driver and passengers were all wearing seatbelts. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the U-Haul, 42-year-old Lee Grant Mood of Eutawville, fled the scene, according to troopers. He was later captured by law enforcement and is being charged with hit and run involving death.

No word yet on the name of the deceased or the condition of the passenger transported.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.