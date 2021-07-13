Cancel
Brunello Di Montalcino From Col D’Orcia: Elegant Wines And Important Research On Climate Change

By Per and Britt Karlsson
Forbes
Brunello di Montalcino in Tuscany is one of the great wines of Italy. It is known for its elegance, its smoothness paired with intense aromas of red fruit and ripe cherries. It is well-structured despite having a sort of lightness to it. One of our favourites in Montalcino is Col d’Orcia. Apart from making superb wines, the owner, count Francesco Marone Cinzano, is passionate about biodiversity and fighting climate change.

How Bande Founder Rebecca Balyasny Is Creating Connection In Virtual Fitness

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Rebecca Balyasny—like so many others—longed for connection. As a working mom, she needed to make the one hour a day she had to herself to work out count. When she found herself missing the community feel she had enjoyed in group classes pre-pandemic, she created a beta version of the concept that would become virtual exercise platform Bande (which means “gang” in French). She was so inspired by the magical feeling of sharing this live (if virtual) experiences with others, she knew she was onto something that could help people connect through fitness in ever-changing times.

