Brunello Di Montalcino From Col D’Orcia: Elegant Wines And Important Research On Climate Change
Brunello di Montalcino in Tuscany is one of the great wines of Italy. It is known for its elegance, its smoothness paired with intense aromas of red fruit and ripe cherries. It is well-structured despite having a sort of lightness to it. One of our favourites in Montalcino is Col d’Orcia. Apart from making superb wines, the owner, count Francesco Marone Cinzano, is passionate about biodiversity and fighting climate change.www.forbes.com
