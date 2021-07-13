Brunello Di Montalcino From Col D’Orcia: Elegant Wines And Important Research On Climate Change

New research, led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, illustrates the disparity between the narrow origins and far-reaching impacts of greenhouse emissions responsible for disrupting the global climate system. Published in Science Advances today, the study was built upon the most comprehensive accounting of global emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. It reveals that the regions generating the most emissions are different from those expected to suffer the most severe warming. The result of this comparison shows the fundamental disparities -- quite literally putting them on the map -- associated with where, and who, will experience the greatest impacts of climate change.