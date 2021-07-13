La Costa softball All-Stars off to Regionals
CARLSBAD — Everyone’s cheering for the girls on the U10 La Costa LCYO All-Star Softball team. Team members Hayden Scott, Ella De Falco, Oceana Ward, Cora Alsop, Piper Alexander, Lily Lejune, Violet Todd, Addison Erro, Camille Husband, Ella Hannah, Drina Vukojevic and Emmeline Foster, have a record of 22 wins-5 losses and are on their way to Regional level competition beginning July 22. The team heads out to Santee, led by coaches Joseph De Falco, James Scott, Brian Alexander and Cody Lejune, looking to win the final contest, as COVID cancelled the National competition this year.thecoastnews.com
