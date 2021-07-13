State representative holds critical race theory discussion
State Rep. Doug Richey, a Republican representing House District 38, which includes area around Kearney, Liberty and Excelsior Springs, will hold a listening session to give Northland parents an opportunity to make their voices heard on pressing education issues such as critical race theory, critical pedagogy and the ongoing COVID-19 response. The session is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Providence Baptist Church, 12206 N. Stark Ave. in Kansas City.www.gladstonedispatch.com
Comments / 0