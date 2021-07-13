Cancel
Emmys 2021: Apple, Netflix and other streamers flex their muscles

By Chuck Barney, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe message Emmy Award voters sent with their nominations on Tuesday came through loud and clear: If you want to enjoy the best that TV has to offer, you better get streaming. After a pandemic-plagued year in which Americans spent countless shelter-in-place hours binge-watching online content, many of those fresh, exciting shows — including “Bridgerton,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “WandaVision” and “The Flight Attendant” — were showered with Emmy love on Tuesday.

