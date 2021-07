This article reviews two important proposed changes to the New York Rules of Professional Conduct (RPCs) and Comments, both relating to the rules governing lateral movement by lawyers, which have been proposed by the New York State Bar Association Committee on Standards of Attorney Conduct (COSAC) and are being circulated for public comment. Once adopted by COSAC, proposals are placed before the New York State Bar Association House of Delegates and, if adopted there, the proposals for changes to the rules themselves (but not the Comments, which are within the control of the New York State Bar Association) are passed on to the Advisory Board, comprised of the chief judges of the four Appellate Divisions and the Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals. If adopted by the Advisory Board, the proposals for changes to the rules themselves become part of the then revised RPCs.