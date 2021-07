LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have conducted a huge crime sweep in Lincoln Parish. Dozens of people were arrested on over 100 warrants. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office seized six guns, a bulletproof vest, ecstasy, $6,000 in cash, 50 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of meth, 300 grams of marijuana, 100 prescription pills, and 232 grams of synthetic marijuana. The total street value of everything seized was $18,000. Sheriff Stephen Williams hopes this will lead to more arrests in the future.