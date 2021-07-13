Cancel
Inflation Is The Highest Its Been In Nearly 13 Years

By Scott Horsley
 11 days ago

If you have rented a car or bought an airplane ticket or just picked up a steak at the supermarket lately, you know prices are going up. In fact, consumer prices are climbing at the fastest pace in 13 years. Higher inflation is an unpleasant side effect of the economy's rapid rebound from the pandemic. Watchdogs at the Federal Reserve say it is likely to be temporary. Let's see what NPR's Scott Horsley has to say. He's here now.

Jerome Powell
