El Paso County, CO

New Meridian Road closed between Rolling Thunder Way & Falcon Highway starting July 28

elpasoco.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13, 2021 – Starting on July 28, El Paso County Department of Public Works’ Contractor, HEI Civil, will close access to New Meridian Road north and south of US 24 and temporarily realign both travel lanes of US 24 between Falcon Highway and Old Meridian Rd for approximately three days from July 28th to 30th, depending on weather. Traffic on US 24 will be shifted to the northeast-bound lanes and will be limited to one lane each direction and left and right turns will be temporarily prohibited in either direction throughout the intersection.

www.elpasoco.com

