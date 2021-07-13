Cancel
Real Estate

Mansion Global Daily: A Historic Chateau in French Wine Country, Montreal’s Luxury Home Market Is Thriving, and More

By Mansion Global Staff
mansionglobal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeo-Gothic Chateau in France’s Loire Valley Heads to Auction Without Reserve. Spanning more than 8,000 square feet, the fairly modest-sized castle has six restored bedrooms and many more across the property for possible holiday lets. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. 1917 Spanish Revival in Old Town...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Travel + Leisure

Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside

When the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami opens in a 100-story tower on Biscayne Bay sometime in the mid 2020s, it'll be one of the tallest hotels in the United States. The downtown skyscraper will turn heads for another reason, too: around 60 percent of the hotel will be private residences that each start at $1 million. That's quite a hotel bill, even for a Waldorf Astoria.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

London luxury homes sell at feverish pace

Luxury homes in London sold at breakneck pace in the first half of 2021. There were 237 deals that closed above $6.8 million, according to Mansion Global. That tally was 59 percent over the first half of 2020, but more tellingly, it was 61 percent more than the first half of 2019.
Real EstateInman.com

Canadian luxury market beginning to normalize: Engel & Völkers

Trends like multigenerational living, buying second homes and moving to more rural areas may remain popular in the Canadian luxury real estate market for the long haul, according to Engel & Völkers 2021 Mid-Year Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report. Trends like multigenerational living, buying second homes and moving to...
Real EstateDaytona Beach News-Journal

Grand French Chateau-style mega mansion in Plantation Bay

A resort-style outdoor-living area and views of the 8th hole of the Preswick Golf Course are highlights of this grand French Chateau-style mega mansion, tucked away on more than an acre in Plantation Bay. This multi-million-dollar masterpiece, which combines extraordinary views, exquisite design, technology and master craftsmanship, is adorned with opulent finishes, marble and hickory-wood floors, hand-carved trim work, a sumptuous staircase, high ceilings and large windows. The downstairs holds a well-equipped chef’s kitchen, an impressive family room, a luxurious owner’s suite, an executive office and a temperature-controlled wine room. An elevator rises to the second floor’s three en-suite guest bedrooms, fully equipped theater room, billiards room and a balcony, overlooking the pool and golf course. There are also guest quarters, with a separate entry, and an apartment over the four-car garage. Outside, there’s a tumbled-marble pool area, a pool house, a custom fountain and a pergola, with a wood-burning fireplace.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Sydney is Highest Appreciating Luxury Housing Market in the World

Miami, Los Angeles take second and third place for global cities with highest luxury price appreciation in 2021. According to Knight Frank's prime residential price forecast in 2021, with luxury prices in the city expected to rise 10% over the year, Sydney is leading the way. New research from Knight Frank reveals that luxury residential prices are forecast to rise faster than envisaged just six months ago.
New York City, NYinternationalinvestment.net

Sydney surges to blistering pace in global prime property price index

Sydney leads international property group Knight Frank's latest prime residential price forecast for 2021 with luxury prices in the city expected to rise 10% over the year. The iconic Australian city is expected to outperform in 2022 too, although Australia's largest city will share the top spot with London, with both cities forecast to see prime prices accelerate 7% year-on-year.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Luxury Home Sales in London Surged in the First Half of 2021

Luxury home sales in London had a banner first half of 2021, according to a report Thursday from Savills. There were 237 deals for residences priced at £5 million (US$6.87 million) or more in the first six months, a 59% spike compared to the same time in 2020, the data showed. The U.K. was in Covid-19-induced lockdown for a good part of that time, but the number of transactions this year was also up 61% compared to the first half of 2019.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Felixstowe Ferry markets luxury homes to fund future club development

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in Suffolk is hoping to safeguard its future with the sale of five luxury homes that it recently succeeded in gaining planning permission for. The sale of the exclusive properties will fund a wide range of improvements at the 130-year-old club, including the construction of a new clubhouse and a café, a new putting green, toilets and a viewing platform open to the public.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Buyer revealed: USC mansion sold to Chinese billionaire

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Tianqiao Chen was the buyer in the record-breaking sale of the University of Southern California’s presidential mansion. The $25 million deal for the Seeley Mudd Estate in San Marino closed earlier this month. The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale without a buyer. Dirt.com has now identified Chen, who made his fortune in online gaming and investments. It was the priciest sale ever recorded in the area.
Home & Gardenmansionglobal.com

A $70 Million Modern Los Angeles Mansion Heads to Market

A newly built 19,000-square-foot mansion situated on 4 acres in Los Angeles is set to be listed this weekend for $70 million, Mansion Global has learned. The team behind the property, located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, is made up of some of the city’s most sought after professionals. That includes architect Noah Walker and interior designer Jamie Bush, both of whom are based in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills-based landscape artist, Christine London, was charged with the gardens and grounds.
Flagstaff, AZAZFamily

Flagstaff luxury retreat with elevator, wine lounge on market for $4.4 million

A luxury retreat in Flagstaff is now on the market for $4.4 million. The 7,884 square foot estate is situated on 6 tree covered acres with amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. Inside you will find 6 bedrooms, elevator, wine cellar/lounge and a home theater. This home is perfect for mountain living with covered porches, outdoor patios, gas firepit and large pond with two water features. For more information on this property contact Valerie Core and Freddi Paulsrud with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Home & Gardenmansionglobal.com

This Historic Kensington Home Is on One of London’s Most Expensive Streets

Price: £15.95 millon (US$22.1 million) No. 46 Egerton Crescent is located in The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and boasts architectural flair and a dose of history. It was built by British architect and designer George Basevi and British property developer James Bonnin in the 1840s when the street was still called Brompton Crescent. In 1896, the street was renamed Egerton Crescent in honor of Francis Egerton, 3rd Duke of Bridgewater. The home is listed as Grade II, which is a designation of a building with special architectural or historic interest and considered to be of national importance.

