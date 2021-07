One season into the partnership of Daryl Morey as Team President and Doc Rivers as Head Coach of the Sixers and it doesn’t seem terribly unfair to ask if their “arranged marriage” (recall the Sixers hired Doc before they hired Morey) might be off to a rocky start. To be clear, I don’t mean that the pair have or have had any trouble getting along; in fact, we’ve seen no evidence of any discord with all signs pointing to both Morey and Rivers being committed to each other and winning this franchise a championship.