Leader of NYC drug trafficking ring linked to multiple overdoses gets 15 years in prison
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The leader of a major drug trafficking operation in Manhattan was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. According to a release from the Southern District of New York, Pedro Vicioso De Lima, also known as “Pep” or “Pepo,” was sentenced for leading a drug trafficking operation that “was responsible for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin that has been tied to multiple suspected fatal and nonfatal overdoses.”www.audacy.com
