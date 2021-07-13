Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cerrillos, the normally dry Galisteo Creek, and other rural areas of Southeastern Sandoval and West Central Santa Fe Counties.