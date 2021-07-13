Cancel
Rio Arriba County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Rio Arriba The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Rio Arriba County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

