Right smack in the middle of this new EP from A Place to Bury Strangers, there’s a lyric in “Playing the Part” that sums up the attitude that flows through the veins of its wonderfully dark and dreary songs. Over a buoyant (and unusually uplifting) riff—one that treads the line between ’60s-style surf rock and ’80s goth gloom—vocalist Oliver Ackermann offers this existential aphorism: “Life goes on / With or without us, don’t you know?” His voice sounds, as ever, almost as if he’s half-dead, but despite the hostility of the rest of the lyrics, there’s also a sense of positivity. That’s something succinctly conveyed in the following verse: “When we’re gone / We can’t have fun, don’t you know? / Who doesn’t enjoy the sun? / Don’t pretend.”