Are These Top Enterprise Software Stocks Worth Investing In Now?. Given that investors appear keen to buy on the current dips, could we be looking at another run ahead for tech stocks? In particular, enterprise software stocks could be a sector to note in the stock market now. After all, with news of coronavirus variants spreading nationwide, companies may not be too eager to bring their employees back to the office. Evidently, consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly postponing its return to physical offices to October, at the earliest. In this case, enterprise software will likely continue to play a crucial role in the business world moving forward.