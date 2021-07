In May, Douglas Wright wrote a column saying we don't need H.R. 1 to secure voting rights for the public. He cherry-picks three fairly benign features of the Georgia voting restriction law and says essentially, there is no problem. (I think having mail-in ballots due 11 days before the election is wrong, something could easily happen in the last 11 days of a campaign to cause a voter to change his mind, they should be accepted as long as they are postmarked by election day.)