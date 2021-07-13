Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Bag: ‘Onward Kitchen Soldiers’ by Rob Chirico; ‘A is for Astigmatism’ by Frederick H. Bloom

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Charles Mitello, a promising young chef in a chic New York restaurant, loses his job because of food allergies, he figures his life is pretty much over. Charles has eaten a small piece of crab to make sure the shellfish is still good, and he goes into anaphylactic shock; a doctor who happens to be in the restaurant saves him by sticking him with an EpiPen, then asks Charles if he has any other questions.

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Astigmatism#Food Allergies#Onward Kitchen Soldiers#Abc#Asap#Robchirico Homestead Com#Vision And Optics#Eye Care Services#Z
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureDaily Hampshire Gazette

Book Bag: ‘Big Dark Hole’ by Jeffrey Ford; ‘Color Theory’ by Bill Arnold

It can be a little tricky trying to characterize Jeffrey Ford’s writing. The novelist and short-story writer is broadly classified as the author of fantasy, horror, and the supernatural, but he brings a sense of the ordinary and plenty of droll humor to his tales — all the better to underscore the unsettling and unexpected ways his stories can suddenly veer off.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Feminist artist Judy Chicago in full bloom

- - - If you asked an artist during the second half of the 20th century what their art was about, the answer might have dealt with the idea of the canvas as an arena for action, or the paring away of extraneous elements of the picture plane, or the attempt to make art when all formal problems had already been explored. If you ask an artist today the same question, chances are good they will say that their art is about gender and identity. Artistic permission to explore these subjects was a result of a wave of feminist artistic theory 50 years ago, and "The Flowering," Judy Chicago's memoir, is an intimate account of this period by one of its biggest names.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

3 Zodiac Signs That Are the Biggest Gossips of All

Certain persons find themselves attracted to the daily dramas in the world and in the lives of others and can't help but talk about it. Here are some zodiac signs that make the biggest gossips. Every once in a while, people find themselves talking about social matters or discussing in...
openculture.com

The Epic of Gilgamesh, the Oldest-Known Work of Literature in World History

You’re probably familiar with The Epic of Gilgamesh, the story of an overbearing Sumerian king and demi-god who meets his match in wild man Enkidu. Gilgamesh is humbled, the two become best friends, kill the forest guardian Humbaba, and face down spurned goddess Ishtar’s Bull of Heaven. When Enkidu dies, Gilgamesh goes looking for the only man to live forever, a survivor of a legendary pre-Biblical flood. The great king then tries, and fails, to gain eternal life himself. The story is packed with episodes of sex and violence, like the modern-day comics that are modeled on ancient mythology. It is also, as you may know, the oldest-known work of literature on Earth, written in cuneiform, the oldest-known form of writing.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Movies Under the Stars at Barfield Crescent Park: Onward

Join us under the stars for a fun, family-friendly movie night featuring “Onward.” The movie showcases the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavio Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and John Ratzenberger and is rated PG. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. You are welcome to bring your own snacks as concessions may be limited.
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

Saint Louis Poetry Center Celebrates 75 Years

For poetry in the U.S., 1946 marked a memorable year. The nation naturalized W.H. Auden, who still also remained a Brit. Ezra Pound – declared to be of “unsound mind” for misadventures during World War II – landed in a Washington, D.C., psychiatric hospital for a dozen years. Gertrude Stein left the world; Patti Smith entered it.
Economykunr.org

Matt Bloom

Matt is a passionate journalist who loves nothing more than good reporting, music and comedy. At KUNC, he covers breaking news stories and the economy. He’s also reported for KPCC and KCRW in Los Angeles. As NPR’s National Desk intern in Culver City during the summer of 2015, he produced one of the first episodes of Embedded, the NPR podcast hosted by Kelly McEvers where reporters take a story from the headlines and “go deep.”
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick: July 11 to 17

“The Crystal Kingdom: Adventure Zone #4” by Clint McElroy. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix. “The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetuated in the Name of Science” by Sam Kean. “Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. “While We...
Sutton-alpine, AKFrontiersman

Bright Lights Book Project continues onward and upward

WASILLA — The Bright Lights Book Project is holding a project reading Thursday, July 22 at the Sutton Public Library giving an overview of the local program dedicated to building local literacy by getting as many books into readers’ hands as possible with titles saved from the shredder. “We’ll take...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Books About Cryptids and Cryptozoology

An extremely random and little-known fact about me is that I am obsessed with Nessie (formally known as the Loch Ness monster, but that feels a bit too technical for my taste). My love began in high school, when my friends and I somehow found ourselves doing a group project in Spanish class on the topic of Nessie — I couldn’t tell you why Nessie was a viable theme for a Spanish project or how we came up with it to begin with, but here we are. We spent a weekend immersed in late-aughts internet search results: indiscernible footage of alleged sightings, various articles of questionable credibility, and random documentary clips that had made their way onto YouTube. Regardless of the quality of the research, though, I was hooked. And while I don’t necessarily spend a whole lot of my time deliberately seeking it out these days, I do still always experience a huge rush of excitement if Nessie, or cryptozoology in general, ever does come up.
Monroe, GAMonroe Local News

Back2School Book Bag Giveaway planned for July 24 in Monroe

Shepherds House, a local 501(c)3 charity founded in 2010, is hosting a Back2School Book Bag Giveaway in Monroe on July 24. “We definitely did not expect the changes or challenges that 2020 and the pandemic brought to any of our lives. But we adjusted and we came up with new ways to get by, with a lot of help from our friends. We also came up with a few new ways to share our joy and blessings in the community. Thanks for your support and prayers,” said Gloria Reese, co-founder of the Shepherds House.
Lifestyleocmomblog.com

Tarot Card Message of the Day: Goddess of Creation

It is time to chill out and let go of rigid and fixed ideas. Relax and take time out to just be. You really have been trying too hard lately and are taking things far to seriously. This has blocked your creativity and caused your energy levels to be low. You probably tell yourself that you don’t have time to relax, but you must make the time.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Get Growing with Mickey Rathbun: Not just another pretty garden

Garden tours offer many pleasures. They let us peek into other people’s private outdoor spaces, gathering inspiration and ideas for our own gardens. For once we can simply step back and admire, something many gardeners rarely find time to do. They can also expand our knowledge of gardening practices and philosophies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy