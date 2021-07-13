Book Bag: ‘Onward Kitchen Soldiers’ by Rob Chirico; ‘A is for Astigmatism’ by Frederick H. Bloom
When Charles Mitello, a promising young chef in a chic New York restaurant, loses his job because of food allergies, he figures his life is pretty much over. Charles has eaten a small piece of crab to make sure the shellfish is still good, and he goes into anaphylactic shock; a doctor who happens to be in the restaurant saves him by sticking him with an EpiPen, then asks Charles if he has any other questions.www.gazettenet.com
Comments / 0