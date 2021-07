Pancakes are (obviously) great, but the trouble with pancakes is that you have to stand at the stove flipping them and if you’re making them for a crowd that can take some time. Pancake Muffins turn them into something that you can prep ahead and serve all at once, so there’s no waiting at all. And you can easily do as many toppings as you’d like, so no matter the size of the crowd, everyone is happy.