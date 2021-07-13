Cancel
Texas State

Manfred won't say how MLB would react to Texas election law

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Hours before baseball’s All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field, commissioner Rob Manfred wouldn’t say whether he would rule out any events in Texas if a law is adopted changing election laws there. The game was awarded to Atlanta and what then was called SunTrust Park on May 2019. Manfred moved it in April from the renamed Truist Park because of a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. His decision generally was denounced by conservatives and praised by liberals.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

