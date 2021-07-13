Cancel
Denver, PA

Affidavit: Officer used Taser without warning on 75-year-old

By COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
 11 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a Colorado police officer used a Taser on a 75-year-old man less than a minute after he answered his door with a “Hawaiian sword” but after he put down the weapon. The arrest affidavit outlining the evidence against Idaho Springs police Officer Nicholas Hanning released Tuesday also says he didn't issue a warning first. He has been charged with third-degree assault in the May 30 incident. The document had been sealed at the request of his lawyer but a judge ordered that it be made public following a request from the lawyer for the alleged victim. Hanning has not been asked to enter a plea to the charge yet.

