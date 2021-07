Public Pools throughout San Diego County are open for the summer of 2021 and while some county facilities have not reopened due to renovation there are still dozens of pools available to the public to get some exercise, play, or just cool off. Many of the pools listed here feature swim, lifesaving and lifeguard classes at affordable rates. Some facilities dedicate specific hours to lap swimmers and aquatic sports practice, so it's a good idea to contact in them in advance.