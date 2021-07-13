Archaeologists Just Discovered A Massive Medieval Cathedral Complex In Sudan Linked To A Lost Nubian Kingdom

The ancient Egyptians were master artisans and artists. Known for their funerary statuary, ancient craftsmen had a booming business filling the many tombs and temples of the land. For the past several centuries, archeologists have consistently discovered fine works that continue to awe viewers. Among these legendary statues is one of the scribe and priest Ka'aper (also known as Kaaper or Sheikh el-Balad). This wooden statue is an incredibly lifelike piece of art whose craftsmanship is almost impossible to believe. The hyperrealistic and beautifully crafted statue demonstrates the immense skill of the ancient artisans.