Archaeologists Just Discovered A Massive Medieval Cathedral Complex In Sudan Linked To A Lost Nubian Kingdom
For hundreds of years, the Kingdom of Makuria reigned as a Christian stronghold in Africa. Now, archaeologists may have just discovered the kingdom's largest cathedral. For centuries, the sands of Sudan hid a faint echo of a distant time. In the deserted town of Old Dongola along the Nile river, a team of Polish archaeologists has uncovered the remains of what appears to be a sprawling medieval cathedral. They believe it’s the largest church ever discovered in the region.allthatsinteresting.com
