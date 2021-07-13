Cancel
Public Health

Our correspondents: As life goes by

By ELAINE LAUNDERVILLE
 11 days ago

It is hard to believe it is already the middle of July! After waiting so long for everyone to be safe from the terrible virus and to be mask-less time seems to be irrelevant. It seems like many are just careless about their feelings toward others about keeping them safe. Please don’t be selfish. Thinking you are safe, well, and invincible doesn’t make your fellowmen secure from this sneaky virus! If those of us in Arkansas don’t start getting the vaccination, we will all be wearing masks and staying away from people again. It is time to overcome our fears about the vaccine and pull ourselves out of this pandemic! Don’t wait until your friends and family get sick and some even die! Pull up your bootstraps and get your big boy pants on and take the shot! Think of others! Please!

